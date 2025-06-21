Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

