Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Aecon Group Trading Down 2.1%

TSE:ARE opened at C$19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.25. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Insiders have acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $419,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

