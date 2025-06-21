Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 260 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $377.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.77.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

