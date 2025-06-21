Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $129.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

