Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

