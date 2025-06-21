Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 141.3% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.1% in the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 28,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MDT opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.