Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

RTX, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.56. 2,633,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,065. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. 3,794,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,760. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 26,130,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,183,915. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

