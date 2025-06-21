Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.