Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 460 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.