Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 409 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0%

ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

