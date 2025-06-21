Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

