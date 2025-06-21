Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 19,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

