iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 322.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

