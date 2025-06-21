Applied Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

