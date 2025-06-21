Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

