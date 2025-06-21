Promising Hotel Stocks To Research – June 20th

Booking, SRM Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide, GMS, Kraft Heinz, Marriott International, and Carnival are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,301.93. The stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4,946.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of NASDAQ SRM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.24. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $247.87. 1,500,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,922. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

GMS traded up $20.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,261. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. GMS has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMS

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,995,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,837. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.06. The company had a trading volume of 976,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,323. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327,426. Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Further Reading