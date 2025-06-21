Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Chalice Mining Trading Down 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

About Chalice Mining

(Get Free Report)

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.