Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 1,866,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,338,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

