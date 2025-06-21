Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Latch Trading Up 7.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Latch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.