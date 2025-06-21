Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.60. 19,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 34,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several brokerages have commented on DTRUY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

