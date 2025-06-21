Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Harvest Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Harvest Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.