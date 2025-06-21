Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Stock Price Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 640,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,974,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wag! Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wag! Group

Wag! Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 6,427.25% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.