Castleview Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 326,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

