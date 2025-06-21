Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 370.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.