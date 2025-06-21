Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3%

NVO stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.