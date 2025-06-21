Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $532.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.72 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

