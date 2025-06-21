Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

