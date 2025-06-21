Advocate Group LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

