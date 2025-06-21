Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $421.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

