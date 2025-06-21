Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

