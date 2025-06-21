Advocate Group LLC Buys Shares of 140,895 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

