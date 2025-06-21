Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 18,070 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 324.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.