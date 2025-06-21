Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

