Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 561 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $238.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

