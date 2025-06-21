Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,030,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AutoZone by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,644.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,698.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3,521.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

