GAM Holding AG Purchases 10,849 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $176.59 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

