Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $933,524,000 after buying an additional 135,047 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,068,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

