Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.