Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

