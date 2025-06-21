Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $286.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

