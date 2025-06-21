Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.9% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

PH opened at $651.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $636.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.93. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

