Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.