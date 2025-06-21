World Equity Group Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,510,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,887,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 98,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

