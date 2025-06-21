GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,096 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.