GAM Holding AG Buys 1,537 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 918 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $297.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average of $285.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

