Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.