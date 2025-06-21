PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 62.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

