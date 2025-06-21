Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.80 and a 200-day moving average of $400.93.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.