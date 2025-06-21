Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.45 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 210.40 ($2.83). Approximately 3,782,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,097,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.78).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
In related news, insider Alexander Krane bought 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,215.12). Also, insider Louise Hough bought 12,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £21,324.16 ($28,676.92). Insiders have purchased 41,760 shares of company stock worth $7,418,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
