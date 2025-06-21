SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 1,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

